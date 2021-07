Organizers of the annual Defiance Jazz Fest are hoping things go as planned next weekend after the weather and a pandemic put a damper on the past few years. The event — first held in 2013 — is scheduled outdoors from 3:30 p.m. to about 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Kingsbury Park, with music beginning at 4 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults while students and children will be admitted at no charge, and pre-sale tickets can be purchased at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave.