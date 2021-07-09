Did This Tragic Event Sever Donald Trump And Ron DeSantis' Relationship

It's no secret that Donald Trump has praised Republicans who have been loyal to him and the GOP from the get-go, like Florida governor Ron DeSantis – someone who Trump said he's considered as his potential running mate in the upcoming 2024 election. "Sure I would ... I would certainly consider Ron," Trump told Fox Business' Stuart Varney in June. "I was at the beginning of Ron. I was the first one to endorse him when he came out as a congressman that a lot of people didn't know, and my endorsement helped him tremendously," Trump said. "And I know him very well. He's a great guy."