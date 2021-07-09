Belmont Pharmacy Faculty to Present at AACP 2021
Dr. Hope Campbell, associate professor of pharmacy practice at Belmont, will be presenting multiple sessions at the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy’s (AACP) upcoming annual meeting scheduled for July 19-22. As a scholarship lead for the Health Disparities and Cultural Competency Special Interest Group (SIG) within AACP, Dr. Campbell will share along with her research team a session entitled Teaching on Half the Story: The case of systemic racism.news.belmont.edu
