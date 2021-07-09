Cancel
Haunting of Hill House Horror Maze Coming to Universal Studios

By Melissa Awesome
Okay, so I know it's only July, but in my opinion, it's never too early to get excited about Halloween! Now we have a lot of fun happenings around the tri-state in time for Halloween, from haunted houses, haunted hayrides, and ghost tours. While we really have some great Halloween happenings around the Tri-State, it's hard to argue that the king of Halloween happenings is absolutely Universal Studios horror nights.

