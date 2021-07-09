Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Obituary: Robert Wykes, professor emeritus of music, 95

By Liam Otten
wustl.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned composer Robert Wykes, professor emeritus of music in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in St. Louis. He was 95. Born in Aliquippa, Penn., in 1926, Wykes began playing flute at age 9 and, after winning a young artists contest as a teenager, appeared with the Pittsburgh Little Symphony. He served as a combat infantryman during World War II and then studied music theory at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, earning his master’s degree in music in 1950. Later that year, he joined the faculty at Bowling Green State University as well as the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, which would premiere his opera, “The Prankster.”

source.wustl.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Obituaries
State
California State
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Guggenheim
Person
Oliver Nelson
Person
Robert Guillaume
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Orchestral Music#Stanford University#Washington University#Arts Sciences#The New Music Circle#The St Louis Symphony#The Studio For New Music#The Minnesota Orchestra#The National Archives#Academy Award#Paderewski#The Guggenheim Foundation#The Pro Arte Orchestra#The University Of Chicago#Djerassi Foundation#Lupton Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Music
Country
Brazil
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Atlanta (CNN) — The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy