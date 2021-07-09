Obituary: Robert Wykes, professor emeritus of music, 95

Renowned composer Robert Wykes, professor emeritus of music in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in St. Louis. He was 95. Born in Aliquippa, Penn., in 1926, Wykes began playing flute at age 9 and, after winning a young artists contest as a teenager, appeared with the Pittsburgh Little Symphony. He served as a combat infantryman during World War II and then studied music theory at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, earning his master’s degree in music in 1950. Later that year, he joined the faculty at Bowling Green State University as well as the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, which would premiere his opera, “The Prankster.”