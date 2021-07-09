Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Nominated By Biden as Ambassador to India

By Gene Maddaus
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden has nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to become the next U.S. ambassador to India, which would leave a vacancy in the top job in the nation’s second-largest city. The White House made the announcement Friday. Assuming he is confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti will leave City Hall...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Mike Feuer
Person
Daniel Patrick Moynihan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Mayor#Mayors#The White House#Senate#The City Council#City#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Twitter
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Facebook
News Break
White House
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden taps former senator Udall as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will nominate Tom Udall, a former U.S. senator who represented New Mexico, to be his ambassador to New Zealand, the White House said on Friday. The decision comes as Biden works to shore up alliances in the Asia-Pacific to present a united...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden to tap former ambassador to France as his ambassador to the UK after lengthy search

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will name Jane Hartley as his ambassador to the United Kingdom after a lengthy search, a person familiar with the decision told CNN. Hartley, the former US ambassador to France, has not been officially named as Biden's choice for ambassador to the Court of St. James, but the decision has been made internally, the source said. Biden has spent months searching for a candidate to fill the prestigious role, a process that has been the subject of considerable discussion on both sides of the Atlantic.
POTUSCNBC

Judge orders Biden administration to stop approving new DACA applications

A federal judge in southern Texas ordered the Biden administration to immediately stop granting new applications under the Obama-era immigration program known as DACA. Current DACA recipients won't have their status pulled as a result of the ruling, Judge Andrew Hanen said in a five-page order. The ruling, which cuts...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump going down? Here’s how you know 45 is worried amid criminal probe

The Trump Organization has stripped CFO Allen Weisselberg from his leadership roles at more than 40 subsidiary companies as the criminal probe into the Organization heats up. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray to discuss what this move may signal about the investigation. July 13, 2021.
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump cornered? Witness told prosecutors Trump was involved in tax scheme

While the legal filings in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization do not directly prove Trump’s knowledge of the alleged crimes, the former daughter-in-law of Trump’s money man is now doing just that. Jennifer Weisselberg told prosecutors Trump personally guaranteed the scheme to hide employee income through school costs and that she saw Trump do so in 2012, according to the Daily Beast. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor John Flannery to discuss this major revelation and why it’s not mentioned in the indictment.July 17, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy