Q. Could you please talk about dividing daylilies? I may need to start a new bed! — C. Davanay, Newport News. A. If you like flexibility, the daylily is your plant. In fact, Hemerocallis is so flexible that the answer might be debated among gardeners. Some say spring, others say the end of summer. So, while technically you may divide as early as spring (as the new growth begins to emerge) or late summer to early fall, I would contend that the best time is when one is motivated and in the mood. If you have ever tackled dividing a large clump of these beauties, you’d likely agree.