WWE's Stephanie McMahon on Re-Launching Live Events With Fans in Attendance: 'We Absolutely Cannot Wait'

By Joe Otterson
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sports entertainment giant is set to begin hosting regular live events across the country with fans in attendance for the first time in over a year starting on July 16 with a 25 city tour schedule set to run through Labor Day. This comes after WWE successfully hosted their flagship PPV, WrestleMania, back in April across two nights with over 51,000 fans in attendance.

