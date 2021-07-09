WWE's Stephanie McMahon on Re-Launching Live Events With Fans in Attendance: 'We Absolutely Cannot Wait'

After one more week, WWE will finally leave behind the Thunderdome and venture out on tour, spreading joy (and hopefully nothing other than joy) to the WWE Universe live and in person. Naturally, that will warrant a new set, especially as the current set for Raw and Smackdown is built around the walls of LED video screens that makes up the Thunderdome. But while you can take WWE Raw and Smackdown out of the Thunderdome, as it turns out, maybe you can't take the Thunderdome out of Raw and Smackdown.