Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir Title Steals A Line From A Famous Britney Spears Song

Jamie Lynn Spears has been increasingly dragged into sister Britney Spears' conservatorship battle, with fans wondering how complicit she was in upholding the conservatorship. After Britney testified in favor of ending her 13-year-long arrangement in court on June 23, Jamie Lynn finally broke her silence on the matter. In a June 28 Instagram Story, Jamie Lynn shared, "I have nothing to gain or lose either way. I have made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister and as an aunt to those boys." Referencing the #FreeBritney movement, Jamie Lynn concluded, "I can assure you that I've supported my sister long before there was a hashtag." But Jamie Lynn later revealed that her words weren't exactly well-received, sharing in a July 2 Instagram Story (via Us Magazine), with some trolls even sending her and her children death threats.