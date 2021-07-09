Crestron CEO Randy Klein Announces Retirement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (" Ketamine One" or the " Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the " Board") has appointed Adam Deffett as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer (" CEO") effective July 7, 2021. Mr. Deffett will continue to perform his duties as VP Capital Markets while holding the title of Interim CEO. Ketamine One's former CEO, Robert Meister, has stepped down and also resigned from the Board to facilitate the Company's pursuit of its new strategy subsequent to its previously announced name change. Ketamine One has launched on a search process to identify appropriate candidates and ultimately hire a permanent CEO to lead the Company, which it expects to complete in the coming months.