Crestron CEO Randy Klein Announces Retirement

By Jason Knott
cepro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrestron Electronics announces that after more than 30 years with Crestron, including the last eight as President and CEO, Randy Klein will be retiring this year. Daniel Feldstein, current Chairman and COO and the son of Crestron founder George Feldstein, will assume the President and CEO position. Randy Klein shared,...

