Activision Takes Aim At Console Cheat Maker

Valve Corporation revealed that they're producing a brand new mobile console called Steam Deck, which will release later this year. This is their own version of a portable PC gaming device specifically set up so that you can access your Steam account through the interface and play games directly from the device. It isn't clear as to whether or not they'll be implementing any kind of cloud gaming or if you'll need to download whatever you play, but we're banking on the latter. Depending on the model you choose, the Steam Deck starts at $399, with increased storage options available for $529 and $649. Reservations to purchase one will open on July 16th at 10am PT with shipping slated to start in December 2021. You can read more about the device and see images of it below.