Activision Takes Aim At Console Cheat Maker

By Alex Chavers
News Ledge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, a tweet from the Anti-Cheat Police Department (a volunteer organization trying to disrupt rampant video game cheating) highlighted a new cheat that promises to be completely undetectable to consoles. The ad has since been ripped from YouTube via a copyright claim from Activision. The cheat makers website...

Video Gamesgamingintel.com

How Can Warzone Players Cheat on Console? New Hacks & More

As the hacking problem gets worse in Warzone, players have now worked out how to cheat on console!. Every online multiplayer game has problems with hackers, however, these are usually limited to PC. The ability to download hacks and cheat software from anywhere on the internet makes it much easier to cheat on PC rather than consoles.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New cheat software claims to work on ‘any console’ via machine learning

A new piece of cheat software claims to utilise machine learning to allow players to use auto aim on “any console”. The software, which was highlighted by anti-cheat group ACPD, reportedly utilises PC passthrough via network streaming or a capture card to bypass console platform security. A promotional video suggests...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

“Computer Vision” Auto Aim Cheat States It Can Work on “Any Console”

We here at MP1st would never condone cheating in any multiplayer game. If you want to cheat against AI opponents, or cheese your way through a single-player game, that’s your perogative. But ruining the fun for others? Nah, that’s not cool at all. While cheats for online shooters are usually found on PC, one cheat maker has announced that their “Computer Vision” software can “auto aim,” and “auto shot” enemies and will work on “any console.”
Video GamesThe Next Web

New ML-based console cheat puts the AI in ‘aim assist’

Aim bots are nothing new in the world of competitive online gaming. But the possible existence of a virtually undetectable new machine learning-powered cheat for consoles has the gaming community in a bit of a fervor as of late. Up front: We can’t confirm its existence, but the Anti-Cheat Police...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Warzone hackers coming to console: Anti-cheat watchdog warns hacks are evolving

An anti-cheat watchdog is warning that the next generation of console cheats will only lead to more frustration for players and developers alike in Warzone and other games. Hacks have been plaguing Warzone for a long time, with shameless aimbotters even streaming their cheats on Twitch for all to see. Now, things could be getting a lot worse with new console cheats becoming more and more popular.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Big Call Of Duty Streamer Denies Allegations Of Aim-Assist Cheating

Cheating is, sadly, a large part of gaming. Multiplayer titles and their fans suffer at the hands of hackers every day, and it's incredibly difficult to combat cheaters with all the throwaway accounts, IP addresses, and anonymous identities. It has put a lot of people in games on edge, ready to accuse good players of cheating at any second - and popular Warzone streamer MuTeX has been in hot water regarding an alleged cheating app spotted by fans.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

New machine learning cheat threatens competitive console play

A new cheat that uses machine learning has sparked concern it could ruin competitive play on console. The in-development cheat, brought to light by the Anti-Cheat Police Department Twitter account this week, claims to use machine learning to analyse gameplay footage in real-time before sending inputs to your controller. Eurogamer...
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Enter the Gungeon Console Commands and Cheats

Enter the Gungeon's is a roguelike that deals in unapologetic, pixelated, and explosive action. Its procedurally generated levels throw traps and challenging opponents your way, its fights coated in a layer of bullet hell elements. As you probably expect, things can quickly get overwhelming, which is when console commands and cheats can come to your rescue.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Take On Velma The Bonegrinder In Neverwinter’s Last Sharander Episode, Now On Consoles

Neverwinter players on consoles can now wrap up the Sharandar module, with Episode 3: The Odious Court now live on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. As we covered when it launched on PC a month ago, the module sends adventurers to the Dark Fey Mire to confront the Green Hag Velma the Bonegrinder and her wicked sisters. Frog-like Grungs and “aggressive Dryads” also inhabit the swamp to toss further challenges at players.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

An 'undetectable' and 'unstoppable' cheat was taken down at Activision's request

User Vision Pro was an aim-assist and auto-fire cheat that gained some attention recently thanks to YouTube demonstrations showing what it could achieve in Call of Duty: Warzone. Those videos have now been taken offline, but you can see what was being shown off thanks to Twitter's Anti-Cheat Police Department. The video claimed User Vision Pro would work on "any game" and on consoles as well as PC, be "undetectable" and "unstoppable" and also "extreamly [sic] fast".
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Activision has started action against new AI cheats

Activision has begun taking action against the new machine learning-powered cheat software, that we covered yesterday, by taking down its promotional YouTube videos. Activision is now aware of the new-fangled console cheats according to the Anti-Cheat Police Department, @AntiCheatPD on Twitter, who announced today that Activision has “started to shut down the YouTube channels that advertise the cheats.”
Video Gamesinputmag.com

This new cheat could ruin competitive console gaming for the rest of us

A new cheating method is circulating online that uses machine learning to decide moves in multiplayer console games in real-time, Eurogamer reports. The cheat is concerning because console games have historically been safe from these sorts of modifications. In a video on Twitter a player is seen using the cheat...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Valve Reveals Mobile Gaming Device Steam Deck

Valve Corporation revealed that they're producing a brand new mobile console called Steam Deck, which will release later this year. This is their own version of a portable PC gaming device specifically set up so that you can access your Steam account through the interface and play games directly from the device. It isn't clear as to whether or not they'll be implementing any kind of cloud gaming or if you'll need to download whatever you play, but we're banking on the latter. Depending on the model you choose, the Steam Deck starts at $399, with increased storage options available for $529 and $649. Reservations to purchase one will open on July 16th at 10am PT with shipping slated to start in December 2021. You can read more about the device and see images of it below.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Activision takes down “undetectable” cross-platform Call of Duty: Warzone cheat

A cross-platform and practically undetectable Call of Duty: Warzone cheat has been blocked by Activision after the impressive software gained popularity last week. Activision is trying its hardest to prevent the proliferation of advanced cheating software online by eliminating problems before they spread, and as such has forced the developer of the Userviz software to take down the exploit (thanks, Vice).
Video GamesNME

Activision shut down cheating software that claimed to be “undetectable”

A new “unstoppable” cheating software that used machine learning on a second PC has been shut down by Activision. User Vision Pro was a cheat software that used machine learning to detect opponents and adjust aim to fire perfect shots. The software claimed to be undetectable and unstoppable in a promotional video. Activision quickly stepped in to shut down the software.

