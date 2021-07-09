Chadwick Boseman's Final Performance in Marvel's 'What If...?' Has Social Media Emotional
Marvel released the first trailer for the upcoming animated Disney+ series What If...?, which features the final performance of Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther. Boseman is featured in an episode where T'Challa becomes Star-Lord, Chris Pratt's character from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, instead of Black Panther. Boseman recorded his lines shortly before his death in August 2020. Boseman's appearance in the trailer inspired tears from social media users on Thursday.popculture.com
Comments / 1