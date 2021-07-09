Wisconsin bishop takes rare step of removing defiant priest
MADISON – A Wisconsin bishop has taken the unusual step of removing a priest from the ministry after he made a series of divisive remarks about politics and the pandemic. The Diocese of La Crosse said in a statement Friday that Bishop William Patrick Callahan has issued a decree removing the Rev. James Altman as pastor of St. James the Less in La Crosse, effective immediately. The decree will remain in effect for an undetermined length of time, the statement said.www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com
