Wisconsin bishop takes rare step of removing defiant priest

Daily Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON – A Wisconsin bishop has taken the unusual step of removing a priest from the ministry after he made a series of divisive remarks about politics and the pandemic. The Diocese of La Crosse said in a statement Friday that Bishop William Patrick Callahan has issued a decree removing the Rev. James Altman as pastor of St. James the Less in La Crosse, effective immediately. The decree will remain in effect for an undetermined length of time, the statement said.

Presidential Election
Fox News

Roman Catholic church frequented by Biden will let anyone receive Communion amid abortion controversy

A Washington, D.C., church frequented by President Biden says it won't get involved in what it describes as "a political issue" over Communion. The Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the city's Georgetown neighborhood, which Biden has attended several times since taking office, said Wednesday it will not deny the Eucharist to the president over his abortion stance or "anyone else who presents themselves."
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Real Threat to American Catholicism

Should Catholics who support legal abortion receive Communion, or have they separated themselves from the body of Christ by departing from what the Church teaches? The question took on new urgency, at least for some of the country’s Catholic bishops, when Joe Biden, a practicing Catholic who has promised to protect legal abortion, was elected president. Church leaders were already alarmed by polls that seemed to show confusion among self-described Catholics about whether the Eucharist received at Mass is truly the body and blood of Christ (as Catholic doctrine holds). Now a Democratic victory threatened the progress that had been made against abortion during the term of President Donald Trump, and this after the bishops’ conference had declared abortion the most significant policy issue for Catholics—the “preeminent priority,” as José Gomez, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, put it at the conference’s meeting last November.
La Crosse, WI

James Altman, Priest Who Said Catholics Can't Be Democrats, Removed From Posting by Bishop

Rev. James Altman, the Wisconsin priest who declared Catholics cannot be Democrats in a YouTube video, was removed from his posting in a decree by a bishop. Bishop William Patrick Callahan removed Altman from serving as a pastor for St. James the Less parish in the city of La Crosse, the city's diocese said in a statement Friday. The decree of Altman's removal will remain in effect unless it is determined otherwise. Altman's controversial YouTube video was posted before the 2020 presidential election where he said Democrat supporters will burn in hell.
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Diocese removes controversial priest Father Altman

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The bishop of the Diocese of the La Crosse has removed Father James Altman from his position as pastor at St. James the Less Parish. Bishop William Patrick Callahan announced Friday that he has issued a decree for the removal of Altman in accordance with canon law. Altman has drawn both detractors and supporters in the past year for his outspoken statements about COVID-19, vaccines and politics.
Religion

In Historic First, Vatican Instructs Spanish Bishops To Disavow Ex-Gay Group

In what is likely an historic first, the Vatican has instructed Spain’s bishops to disavow a conversion therapy group in that country . Vida Nueva reported that in June the Vatican’s Congregation for Clergy issued a report to the Spanish Episcopal Conference saying the bishops should distance themselves from the group known as Truth and Freedom. This group, founded in 2013, offers a form of conversion therapy that many Catholics, including clergy and religious, have attempted. The report continued (via Google Translate):
Religion

Dark stories of Catholic priest who performs 20 exorcisms a week

This was the Evil One, all right. As Monsignor Stephen Rossetti watched the man in front of him, he saw his blue eyes turn yellow and the pupils shrink down to mere dots. They looked, Rossetti said, precisely like the eyes of a hissing snake. But the monsignor knew what...
Posted by
Fox News

San Francisco archbishop says traditional Latin mass will continue in wake of Pope's stunning reversal

The San Francisco archbishop said traditional Latin masses will continue in his diocese despite Pope Francis restricting the celebrations on Friday. "The Mass is a miracle in any form: Christ comes to us in the flesh under the appearance of Bread and Wine. Unity under Christ is what matters. Therefore the Traditional Latin Mass will continue to be available here in the Archdiocese of San Francisco and provided in response to the legitimate needs and desires of the faithful," Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco said.
Religion

Pope reverses Benedict, reimposes restrictions on Latin Mass

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has cracked down on the celebration of the old Latin Mass on Friday by reversing one of Pope Benedict XVI’s signature decisions. Francis on Friday reimposed restrictions on celebrating the Latin Mass that Benedict had relaxed in 2007. He said he was doing so because Benedict’s reform had become a source of division in the Roman Catholic Church. Francis issued a new law requiring individual bishops to approve celebrations of the old Tridentine Mass and requiring newly ordained priests to receive explicit permission to celebrate it from their bishops in consultation with the Vatican. His move is a major challenge to traditionalist Catholics.
Buffalo, NY

Bishop Michael Fisher places retired priest on administrative leave

The Diocese of Buffalo recently became aware of an action brought pursuant to the Child Victims Act by an individual who alleges she was abused as a child in the early 1980s at parish of St. Matthew by Rev. Msgr. Leo McCarthy (88), a retired priest of the Diocese of Buffalo, who continues to assist in parish ministry. The complaint was not served on the diocese, but was discovered during a recent search of publicly filed complaints.
Columbus, OH

Stepping up: New bishop committed to same focuses he’s had as a pastor

Despite a new title and responsibilities, Bishop David C. Bosley remains committed to the same focuses he has highlighted for some time as a pastor: "strengthening the faithful … through studies and insight into the word (of God)," and highlighting Celebrate Recovery as a means of overcoming harmful behaviors, hang-ups and addictions.
Norwich, CT

Diocese of Norwich letter

It is with a heavy heart, and out of deep concern for the Diocese and you the faithful, that I regrettably share with you the following information, which is probably the most important news that I have had to deliver in my 18 years as the shepherd of the Diocese of Norwich.
Law

Court decision: Catholic schools, parishes not separate from Archdiocese

The District Court of Guam has issued a decision in a motion in the Catholic Church bankruptcy case, ruling that Catholic schools and parishes are not separate entities but are part of the Archdiocese of Hagatna. The Committee for Unsecured Creditors (those seeking damages in the clergy sexual abuse cases)...
Wilmington, DE

New bishop takes over in Diocese of Wilmington

The Diocese of Wilmington officially has a new Bishop. Bishop William Koenig was ordained and installed the tenth Bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington Tuesday afternoon during a special mass at St. Elizabeth Church. “I'm overwhelmed, as I gather and I stand here before you this day. Thank you. Thank...

