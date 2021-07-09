Cancel
HGTV star Christina Haack's recipe for love apparently involves toad venom

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 9 days ago
HGTV star Christina Haack may not have kissed a frog to find a prince, but she came pretty close.

On Instagram, Haack discusses her new relationship with Joshua Hall, but her story about how she found love the same year her short-lived marriage to second husband Ant Anstead ended is turning some heads.

That's where the amphibian comes in.

"I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight," Haack says, explaining, "I had taken time off social [media], hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)."

The venom of the Bufo toad, a substance scientifically known as substance 5-MeO-DMT, can produce psychedelic effects, but a recent European study noted that it also produced "sustained enhancement of satisfaction with life, and easing of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)."

Haack doesn't elaborate on the substance's effects, but she's apparently more comfortable in her skin, so she's shaking off headlines about her new man.

"I didn't ever want to see him stress over the media stalking him and his family," she writes, adding that it's "already begun to a uncomfortable degree."

Haack adds of the media, "That's partly why there is so many failed celeb relationships, they turn new relationships into a circus."

She concludes, "[Y]es 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -- I'll do what I want."

Haack, who formerly co-starred with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa in Flip or Flop, currently stars in her own design show called Christina on the Coast.

Apparently, the home decor celeb is setting another trend: The question "How do you smoke a bufo toad?" currently is a leading search on Google, producing some 328,000 results.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

