Video Games

Genshin Impact's Largest Update Yet Brings New Region, Adventures And More

By Joseph Bradford Posted: Category: News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiHoYo is launching what is the largest update for Genshin Impact yet, bringing with it a new region, NPCs and more to the RPG. The upcoming version 2.0, called "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" (say that 5 times fast) brings with it the newest region to Genshin Impact, Inazuma. This region is heavily inspired by Japan, with the trailer showing tall, strong Japanese-esque castles, shipwrecked beaches, and more.

