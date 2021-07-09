Genshin Impact's Largest Update Yet Brings New Region, Adventures And More
MiHoYo is launching what is the largest update for Genshin Impact yet, bringing with it a new region, NPCs and more to the RPG. The upcoming version 2.0, called "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" (say that 5 times fast) brings with it the newest region to Genshin Impact, Inazuma. This region is heavily inspired by Japan, with the trailer showing tall, strong Japanese-esque castles, shipwrecked beaches, and more.www.mmorpg.com
