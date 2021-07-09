Genshin Impact's Largest Update Yet Brings New Region, Adventures And More

Genshin Impact‘s next major update, The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia, will arrive on PC, PlayStation, and mobile on July 21st, developer miHoYo has announced. The big addition in version 2.0 is Inazuma, the third major region of Teyvat. This new area is located across the sea from Mondstadt and Liyue and is ruled by the Electro Archon. Inazuma is made up of six islands and is home to several new bosses, including the Pyro Hypostasis, Perpetual Mechanical Array, and Maguu Kenki.