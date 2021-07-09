Heartwarming Story Of Alabama Cops Helping Indiana Man Was Based On Lies

A heartwarming story about Alabama cops helping a man down on his luck get back to Indiana has taken a strange turn. Almost everything the man told officers were lies. Police officers in Montgomery, Alabama, found a man in his 20s crying at a gas station on Sunday, July 4. The man said his name was Willinaus Bolin and that he was on his way to Florida with friends when they robbed him and left him at the gas station. He also told officers that he's autistic.