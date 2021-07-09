Cancel
Heartwarming Story Of Alabama Cops Helping Indiana Man Was Based On Lies

A heartwarming story about Alabama cops helping a man down on his luck get back to Indiana has taken a strange turn. Almost everything the man told officers were lies. Police officers in Montgomery, Alabama, found a man in his 20s crying at a gas station on Sunday, July 4. The man said his name was Willinaus Bolin and that he was on his way to Florida with friends when they robbed him and left him at the gas station. He also told officers that he's autistic.

Indiana State
WFBQ Q95

New Indiana Laws Go Into Effect On July 1

More than 220 new laws went into effect on July 1. The full list of laws passed by the Indiana General Assembly and signed by Governor Eric Holcomb can be found here. Below are some of the most significant laws that went into effect, including one about the official state snack.
Columbus, IN
WFBQ Q95

2,000-Year-Old Bones Found At Southern Indiana Construction Site

Construction workers in Columbus, Indiana, uncovered the bones of people who lived nearly 2,000 years ago. The found the human remains in May while digging at the site of a new court building in Bartholomew County. The bones were removed from the site and analyzed by archeologists with the University of Indianapolis.
Indiana State
WFBQ Q95

You Can Buy A Castle In Southern Indiana For $400,000

If you've ever wanted to own a castle in the U.S., here's your chance. Real estate agents at Schuler Bauer recently listed a 2,700+ square foot castle in Charlestown, Indiana, for $400,000. It comes with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a garage that can fit 10 cars.

