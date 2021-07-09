The Wharf signs name, image, likeness contract with UM quarterback D'Eriq King

Ok I will not make a big stink but.... I told you so! As I said here in a post a few months back - College athletes should be paid and well NOW THEY WILL BE! It is quite fitting (FOR ME!) that on the first day of legality the star Miami QB D'ERIQ King is the first major college athlete to pen some deals! Did anyone ever find naysayer #1 and bafoon Johhny Oynko? Tell him the good news for me please. Hope he and you all are well. Go Canes!