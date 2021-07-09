Cancel
The Wharf signs name, image, likeness contract with UM quarterback D'Eriq King

By Matthew Arrojas
South Florida Business Journal
 7 days ago
The South Florida bar and restaurant venue inked one of South Florida's first name, image and likeness contracts with college athletes in the country.

Miami, FL
ABOUT

The South Florida Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida
