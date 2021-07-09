Cancel
Solo Stove’s Accessory Bundle Lets You Turn Your Portable Fire Pit Into A Functional Grill

coolthings.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re big fans of Solo Stove’s fire pits, which lets you enjoy a large, toasty blaze while generating very little smoke. It worked so well, in fact, that they took the same design and turned it into a grill, so you can cook barbecue without smoking up the backyard. Of course, it always bothered us that you had to buy a separate grill when it made more sense to just put grates on top of your existing fire pit to turn it into one. The Solo Stove Grill Accessory Bundle finally allows us to do just that.

#Grilling#Camping#Fire Pit#Stove#Design#Solo Stove#Ranger
