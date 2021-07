Retail sales rebounded sharply in June in the face of high inflation, according to data released Friday by the Census Bureau, defying expectations of another monthly decline. U.S. restaurants, bars and retailers brought in a seasonally adjusted $623.3 billion in sales last month, the Census Bureau reported, rising 0.6 percent from May. Economists largely expected retail sales to decline again after falling 1.7 percent in May, but spending sprees across other sectors of the economy offset a sharp drop in automobile sales.