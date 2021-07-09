New Games You Should Play This July: Viking Giants, Time-Travel Combat, and a Killer Beard
I’m sure, at some point, I’ll get tired of Monster Hunter Stories 2, which comes out today for the Switch and is, I’m happy to say, excellent. Not unlike a Pokémon that’s all boss fights, the game’s available to play in demo form if you’d like to get a taste of its adorable monster-taming, egg-hatching, gear-crafting rock-paper-scissoring. The game’s done an excellent job of capturing essential elements of the mainline Monster Hunter games and adapting them to turn-based combat.www.thestranger.com
