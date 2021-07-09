Roosevelt Hawkins joins membership of American Angus Association

The RiverBend Growth Association recently recognized two more businesses joining in its membership during the month of June 2021. They include:. Coco+Oak LLC Clothing Boutique is an online shop, the fashion brainchild of Madeline Eades. Located in Dorsey, the boutique clothing shop is currently an online-only storefront, but experiments in pop-up shopping now and then, bringing “fun fashion and affordable prices” to the region. Local pickup and delivery are available, as well as nationwide shipping. Originally from Michigan, Eades relocated to Alton while in high school. Spending time away from Alton after high school, Eades began her career journey in the entertainment industry, leading to meeting her husband during a Cardinals vs. Cubs game at Wrigley Field. He was from Alton as well. Their mutual history and love returned them to Alton. With a continued career in sales and marketing, followed by time as a stay-at-home mom with their four children, Eades is now pursuing her lifelong passion for fashion through Coco+Oak.