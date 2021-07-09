Cancel
Bolton, MS

Roosevelt Hawkins joins membership of American Angus Association

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoosevelt Hawkins of Bolton is a new member of the American Angus Association®, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri. The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its...

