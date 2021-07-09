Cancel
Men's Golf: Brennan Whitis announced as Ohio's next head coach

By Eli Feazell
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bobcats have found their next head coach. Brennan Whitis has been named as Ohio’s fifth coach in its history, the team announced Friday morning. Whitis joined the team as an assistant coach with the Bobcats during the 2020-21 season and had previously been with Toledo’s coaching staff as a graduate assistant. He attended and competed at Wittenberg from 2014-2018 as a member of the 2016-2017 Division III national championship team before graduating with a degree in marketing and minor in sport management.

