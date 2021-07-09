Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Odessa Man Tries to Have Sex With 11-Year-Old Girl, Meets the FBI Instead

By Luke Matsik
An Odessa man was arrested by the FBI the night of Wednesday, July 7th after he admitted to driving to Lubbock to have sex with an 11-year-old girl. KAMC News reports that the suspect, 35-year-old Andrew Juaquez, had met with a woman on the internet using a service called Skout. It's said that the woman was occasionally kicked off the service for having sexually explicit conversations about children.

Lubbock, TX
