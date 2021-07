HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The jobless rate in Reno County jumped by more than one half percent in June. According to figures released by the Kansas Department of Labor the unemployment rate in the county increased from 3.5% to 4.2%. The jobless rate for the month in 2020 was 5.8%. It’s the second straight month the number of unemployed in Reno County increased. The May jobless rate was 3.2%. There were 1,281 residents out of work compared with 1,039 in May.