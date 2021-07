With the second overall pick in The Hockey Writers mock NHL draft, the Seattle Kraken are proud to select from the University of Michigan, defenceman Owen Power. With the Buffalo Sabres selecting Matthew Beniers first overall, the door was open to take the best defenceman in this draft. Owen Power is going to be a force in the NHL for years to come. He has dominated at every level and showed he can compete against men while at the World Championships this past season. He is a player who can be the face of the franchise and has the potential to be one of the best in the league based on his development projections.