Coronavirus cases up, COVID-19 deaths up in Wisconsin

By WBAY news staff
WSAW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 21 more COVID-19 deaths were reported to state health officials, including 8 deaths that occurred within the past 30 days. The DHS says Wisconsin has a 7-day average of a still low 2 deaths per day, after the average fell to zero earlier this week. It’s the first time in almost two weeks that deaths numbering in the double digits were reported to the state in one day, and only the sixth time in the past month. The death rate from COVID-19 is 1.20% of all known coronavirus cases.

