Bervie W. I. report

Bervie Women’s Institute met via Zoom on Wed. July 7th at 10 a.m. President Janice Hewitt opened the meeting with a poem “Outdoor Months” after which she read the Opening Ode and Mary Stewart Collect. Nine members answered the roll call “name one way local business/agriculture has changed in your lifetime. Answers included that small stores have closed, big farm equipment, small square bales and now large hay bales. Betty Jean White read the minutes of the last meeting and Islay Eby gave the Treasurer’s report.