PODCAST: Will Fastpass replacement at Disneyland Paris show up at other parks? (Ep. 102)

By Orlando Sentinel Podcasts
Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Disney theme parks suspended Fastpass during the pandemic. However, Disneyland Paris is replacing the free ride-reservation system with a two-tiered system involving free virtual queues and a paid line-skipping service. Orlando Sentinel tourism reporter Dewayne Bevil discusses this system and what it may mean for Disney World. He also talks food — there are a lot of new food/drink offerings throughout Disney World resort. The full menu recently was released for the upcoming Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, featuring more than 100 food items and more than 120 beverages at 20 exclusive-to-the-event marketplaces across the theme park. Disney Springs is celebrating the best of the Sunshine State with Flavors of Florida running through Aug. 12 — think key lime pie and gator bites. And if that isn’t exotic enough, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has new menu offerings at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Listen to this episode of Theme Park Rangers using the player below or download where ever you listen to podcasts.

