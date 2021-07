The Realme X7 Max 5G is receiving a new software update with the Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature, which was introduced by Realme on the Narzo 30 5G first. As evident from the name, DRE lets you expand your smartphone's RAM virtually by using its internal storage. On the Narzo 30 5G, you can head to the Settings > About phone > RAM menu and add up to 2GB, 3GB, or 5GB of RAM virtually to the smartphone, but since we haven't received the new build on our unit yet, we can't confirm how much RAM the X7 Max 5G users will be able to add virtually with the latest update.