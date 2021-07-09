Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Buckeye Angler | Four summer angling options

record-courier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather uncertainties of spring are now giving way to the relative stability of not just weather, but also fish behavior, including more predictable patterns and behaviors. All freshwater species settle into old, reliable feeding behaviors and locations that will remain essentially predictable through fall. I'd like to explore here...

www.record-courier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Kiser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angling#Sport Fishing#Buckeye Angler#Panfish#Panfish#Sunfish#Warmouth#Topwater Bassin#Topwater Bassin#Outdoors#The Record Courier#Midwest Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
Four Oaks, NCcarolinasportsman.com

Four Oaks angler catches new N.C. state record blue catfish

Angler caught the 127.1-pound catfish in the Roanoke River. Rocky Baker of Four Oaks, N.C. caught a 127.1-pound blue catfish while fishing in the Roanoke River on July 10, 2021. The fish has been certified as the new North Carolina state record. It beats the previous record of 121 pounds, 9 ounces, which was caught last year by Joey Baird on Lake Gaston.
Niagara Falls, NYPosted by
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Familiar angler catches proposal

NIAGARA FALLS — Former Mayor Paul Dyster went fishing along the upper Niagara River and all he caught was a marriage proposal. Literally. On his phone camera. Marcus Jessie said he was walking along the upper river with Brittany Holmes, who he has been dating for about five years, looking for a place to pop the question. Jessie is a cook and Holmes a server at Bob Evans on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Shark fishing in SC offers plenty of fun for summer anglers

I still have vivid memories of my first encounter with a bonnethead shark. Over the years, I've caught many sharks, including some that weighed hundreds of pounds. Bonnetheads don't get that big. The world record is 32 pounds and the South Carolina record is 27 pounds, 11 ounces. But this...
Leesburg, ALatmorenews.com

EA anglers qualify for nationals

Two Escambia Academy fishing team freshman anglers, Robert Stanley and Luke Bell, are bound for nationals after capping off their first season within the Alabama Bass Nation High School Tiger Division with a second-place finish for Angler of the Year at the state tournament and $1,000 in scholarship money at Lake Weiss in Leesburg, Ala. on June 13.
HobbiesAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoors Angle: Bladed Jigs

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. As we slide into the very hot period of July, we need to change our fishing tactics and start to think about aggressive baits that trigger strikes. Keep in mind the water temperatures are approaching the mid 70's coupled with lots of bait fish being hatched as we speak. There is a ton of food out there and your bait needs to be different and active.
EnvironmentAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoors Angles: Impacts Of The Drought

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. As we settle into July, we turn our heads to the upcoming waterfowl season and anticipate what we are to expect with the impact of the current drought. In my travels through the Dakota's, the prairie is...
Hobbiesjohnstonsunrise.net

Nearshore bluefin bite attracting anglers

Fishing offshore can be very exciting and challenging. Oftentimes you travel long distances, sometimes in rough seas, fog and bad weather. However, when a bluefin tuna hits your rig going 30 miles per hour it all becomes very exciting. And, you see things offshore that are remarkable such as porpoise, all types of whales and more exotic fish for this area like marlin, mahi and Wahoo. And, the big prize that many successfully sought this week, bluefin tuna.
Hobbiescranberryeagle.com

Experience key to angling

Often, it’s attention to detail in presentation that separates anglers who enjoy consistent success with those whose productive days only occur when fish are extra-aggressive. Nothing replaces experience as the means to acquire the knowledge necessary to realize these details. Take for instance, my friend and frequent fishing companion, Sid...
HobbiesArkansas Online

Attractors point anglers toward fish

Arkansas Game and Fish biologists each year sink hundreds of fish attractors made from natural brush or environmentally friendly inert materials in water bodies ranging from community ponds to large reservoirs. Adding this sort of cover can help bait fish and young sport fish hide from predators. It also provides...
Big Rapids, MIlakecountystar.com

Anglers expect another strong weekend

BIG RAPIDS – It could be one of the best weekends for fishing. “Steelhead are starting to show up at the lower stretches of the (Muskegon River),” Tom Vernon, of Frank’s Sporting Goods in Morley said. “There’s nothing at the top yet. Walleyes and smallmouth are doing their things. Hardy and Croton ponds are producing good good numbers of panfish and walleyes.”
HobbiesParis Post-Intelligencer

Lazy days of summer descend on anglers

Remember back in the spring when nasty north winds whipped up whitecaps across the open waters of Kentucky Lake? Bone chilling winds cut like a knife and anglers had to pull up the hood on their jackets while attempting to find a fishing spot on the leeward side of a cove or bay. Chances are you were in that situation back in late March, April or perhaps a few days in May. It was a stubborn spring. Odds are you uttered to yourself or your fishing friends that you weren’t going to complain once the hot and humid days of summer arrived. Well, here they are. That barking sound you hear are the dog days of summer sounding off. Best take another sip from the water jug or bottled ice tea. Hot temperatures are gonna hang around until early September so just suck it up. This week’s fishing scene hasn’t changed much from last week, as both surface temperatures and lake levels are holding their own. Lake levels actually came up a few short inches from last week. Last week’s elevation in the Kentucky Dam area was 356.6 feet, but this week the reservoir has risen slightly and climbed back to 358.8 for a few days. Watch for TVA’s curve for the annual drawdown, which began in early July, to resume and elevation will likely fall by this weekend and into next week, barring any heavy thunderstorms. Surface temperatures are starting out in the early morning hours around 82 degrees but warming to the 84- to 86-degree range by midday. Water color is clear. The catfish bite is dependent on the flow of water during summer months. The current giveth and it taketh away. Decent stringers have been reported when current is present as it stimulates movement throughout the food chain. Moving water distributes plankton and that, in turn, stimulates activity from shad schools. And, if the shad are moving, so are the catfish. Some mornings, anglers who rise early attempting to beat the heat are discovering tough fishing as the current doesn’t start moving much until mid-morning, depending on the TVA’s generation schedule. It’s pretty much hit and miss as to when current kicks in, but most days there will be current present as the demand for hydro power is high during hot weather. Still producing have been nightcrawlers and chicken livers plus some commercial stink baits. A few anglers have managed to locate catalpa worms and that bait has always been a good choice. Productive depth ranges have been the 35- to 45-foot area, but some fish have been taken even deeper along the deep sides of the river channel. There have been a few pontoons and fishing boats using jugs and drifting the spread of multiple bait presentations over flats and some backwater areas at times scoring enough fish to keep the interest level up.
Manistee, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Anglers expect to enjoy outstanding weekend

BIG RAPIDS – It could be one of the best weekends for fishing. “Steelhead are starting to show up at the lower stretches of the (Muskegon River),” Tom Vernon, of Frank’s Sporting Goods in Morley said. “There’s nothing at the top yet. Walleyes and smallmouth are doing their things. Hardy and Croton ponds are producing good good numbers of panfish and walleyes.”
Port Haywood, VAgazettejournal.net

Local anglers hook citation fish

Citation fish catches announced in the June 30 issue of vasaltwaterjournal.com included the following:Richard Bridges of Gloucester, a blue marlin caught June 18 while trolling in Norfolk Canyon; Kevin Horsley of Port Haywood, a 96-pound, four-ounce tuna caught June 18 in Norfolk Canyon; Calvin Strong of Hayes, a 50-inch cobia caught June 6 in Chesapeake Bay; and Tony Hudgins of North, a 5-pound, 3-ounce speckled trout caught June 10 in Mobjack Bay.
Waddington, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Angler of year in Waddington

Seth Feider, of New Market, Minn., won the 2021 Bassmaster Angler of the Year title at the Bassmaster Elite tournament in Waddington Friday. Anglers from around the world are competing on the St. Lawrence River through Sunday. Click here for more on Friday’s results. For info on entertainment and other events planned in Waddington this weekend, view earlier story.
Beloit, WIJanesville Gazette

Peck: Young angler catches on quickly

Virtually every high school in Wisconsin has a kid or two like Korben Brown—consumed with the wonders of the great outdoors. Korben just graduated from Parkview High School in Orfordville. He played several sports, is a fledgling entrepreneur and serious outdoorsman. His grandfather is master wood carver Dennis Brown who...
Hobbiesconwaydailysun.com

North Country Angling: Hexagenia madness

Early July can only mean one thing to the angler who loves to fish remote, still water — finding and fishing the Hexagenia hatch. Those familiar with the hatch wait in anticipation to learn of the hatch beginning on their favorite ponds or lakes. For those of us who chase...
Marshfield, MOmarshfieldmail.com

Marshfield student anglers reel in season

The 2020-21 season for the National Youth Fishing Association has come to a close. This season for Marshfield high school and junior high teams was challenging in many ways – other than fishing – due to the pandemic. There were four high school teams and three junior high teams. Marshfield...
AnimalsNewsweek

'This Was a First': Animal Rescue Discovers Owl and Turtle Stuck Together

Responding to a call from a resident about an owl that was having trouble flying on July 12, Deputy Animal Control Officer Ryan Robinson of the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, Virginia (AWLA), found that the owl's talon had become clamped around a turtle's shell, effectively conjoining the two animals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy