Bonneville County, ID

Prosecutors seek to increase murder charge against man claiming self-defense

By Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS — Prosecutors are requesting a man be charged with first-degree murder after he withdrew his guilty plea to manslaughter a couple of weeks ago. In a motion to amend the charges filed Tuesday, Bonneville County prosecutors asked for Marshall Dee Hendricks, 31, to be charged with the felony first-degree murder instead of the original second-degree murder charge. Hendricks was initially charged with second-degree murder for the 2019 fatal shooting of his friend Rory Neddo.

www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 0

