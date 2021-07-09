Prosecutors seek to increase murder charge against man claiming self-defense
IDAHO FALLS — Prosecutors are requesting a man be charged with first-degree murder after he withdrew his guilty plea to manslaughter a couple of weeks ago. In a motion to amend the charges filed Tuesday, Bonneville County prosecutors asked for Marshall Dee Hendricks, 31, to be charged with the felony first-degree murder instead of the original second-degree murder charge. Hendricks was initially charged with second-degree murder for the 2019 fatal shooting of his friend Rory Neddo.www.eastidahonews.com
