Eric is CMO of the tech-enabled lead generation company CIENCE, overseeing OUTBOUND + INBOUND marketing strategies. We’ve got it all backward. Executives, the world over, are appearing insufferable about the interruption and inconvenience of their inbox and InMail filling up, preferring inbound interaction across the board. In 2012 research from McKinsey, professionals surveyed spent 28% of the workday going through endless emails — not to mention the daily grind of an average of 9.7 work hours per weekday (with weekend hours tacked onto that) experienced by leaders, including CEOs. Yeah — more outbound, please? This is doubtful. As far as I know, no executive is saying (publicly), “I want to be more of a prospect.” But why not?