Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 03:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast Suffolk; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Middlesex County, MAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 13:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Middlesex; Norfolk; Plymouth; Suffolk; Worcester THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SUFFOLK NORFOLK...SOUTHEASTERN WORCESTER...SOUTH CENTRAL MIDDLESEX NORTHWESTERN PLYMOUTH...NORTHWESTERN BRISTOL AND NORTHWESTERN PROVIDENCE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 16:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 444 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Geronimo Estates, or 10 miles north of Payson, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail and 45 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Geronimo Estates. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Hinds County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hinds, Rankin, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin; Simpson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN RANKIN NORTHWESTERN SIMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN HINDS AND NORTHEASTERN COPIAH COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 345 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Byram to near Whites to near Hopewell. Movement was east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Jackson and Whites around 350 PM CDT. Union around 405 PM CDT. Harrisville around 410 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Georgetown.
Copiah County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Copiah, Hinds, Rankin, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Copiah; Hinds; Rankin; Simpson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN RANKIN NORTHWESTERN SIMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN HINDS AND NORTHEASTERN COPIAH COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 345 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Byram to near Whites to near Hopewell. Movement was east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Jackson and Whites around 350 PM CDT. Union around 405 PM CDT. Harrisville around 410 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Georgetown.
Pike County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pike, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike; Scioto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR EASTERN PIKE AND NORTHERN SCIOTO COUNTIES At 548 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lucasville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Waverly, Piketon, Clarktown, Lucasville, Beaver, Wakefield, Stockdale, Minford, State Route 335 at State Route 776, Givens, Mcdermott, Ladd, Mount Joy, Bear Creek, Lake White and Germany. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Noxubee County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Noxubee, Oktibbeha by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Noxubee; Oktibbeha A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN NOXUBEE SOUTHEASTERN OKTIBBEHA AND SOUTHWESTERN LOWNDES COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 322 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sessums to Prairie Point. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Bent Oak around 335 PM CDT. Deerbrook around 340 PM CDT. Bigbee Valley around 355 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Artesia.
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yuma County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN YUMA AND NORTHEASTERN KIT CARSON COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles south of Eckley to 14 miles north of Stratton. Movement was east at 10 mph. Half inch hail, winds in excess of 40 mph and significantly reduced visibility due to blowing dust will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bonny Reservoir, Hale, Beecher Island, Idalia and Vernon. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 193 and 231.
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kit Carson County; Yuma County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN YUMA AND NORTHEASTERN KIT CARSON COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles south of Eckley to 14 miles north of Stratton. Movement was east at 10 mph. Half inch hail, winds in excess of 40 mph and significantly reduced visibility due to blowing dust will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bonny Reservoir, Hale, Beecher Island, Idalia and Vernon. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 193 and 231.
Pennington County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 18:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-17 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON...NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 647 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles north of Cedar Pass, or 23 miles southwest of Philip, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cactus Flat and Minuteman Missile Visitors Center. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 109 and 145. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Ballard County, KYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ballard by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ballard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CARLISLE AND SOUTHERN BALLARD COUNTIES At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wickliffe, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Barlow, La Center and Lovelaceville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bent County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PROWERS SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM MDT At 738 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Haswell to 13 miles west of Eads to Sweetwater Reservoir. These storms were nearly stationary. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir and Sweetwater Reservoir.
Haakon County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Haakon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON...NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 647 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles north of Cedar Pass, or 23 miles southwest of Philip, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cactus Flat and Minuteman Missile Visitors Center. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 109 and 145. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 14:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 229 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carrizo moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Apache Reservation. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 16:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 444 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Geronimo Estates, or 10 miles north of Payson, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail and 45 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Geronimo Estates. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Jackson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND WESTERN BENNETT COUNTIES At 648 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Kyle North Route Housing to 5 miles east of Calico, moving southeast at 25 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Tribal emergency management has received numerous calls of wind and hail damage. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Potato Creek, Wounded Knee, Wolf Creek Housing, Snake Butte, Yellow Bear Canyon, Wakpamni and Allen. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH
Bent County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PROWERS SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM MDT At 738 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Haswell to 13 miles west of Eads to Sweetwater Reservoir. These storms were nearly stationary. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir and Sweetwater Reservoir.
Ballard County, KYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ballard by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ballard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CARLISLE AND SOUTHERN BALLARD COUNTIES At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wickliffe, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Barlow, La Center and Lovelaceville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Oglala Lakota A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY At 547 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Intersection of Red Shirt and Cuny Table Roads to Badlands National Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thunder Valley, Kyle North Route Housing, Kyle, Rockyford and Lonesome Valley. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 16:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 444 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Geronimo Estates, or 10 miles north of Payson, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail and 45 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Geronimo Estates. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Kay County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kay by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 23:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KAY COUNTY At 1202 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kildare, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ponca City, Newkirk, Kaw City, Kildare and Kaw Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy