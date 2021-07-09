Cancel
Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southern Nassau; Southern Queens HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

