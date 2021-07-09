Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northern Nassau; Northern Queens; Richmond (Staten Is.); Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southern Westchester HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values in the upper 90s expected on Saturday. * WHERE...Most of northeast New Jersey, all five boroughs of New York City, and southern Westchester and Nassau counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Heat and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest temperatures and heat index values expected between 1 PM and 5 PM.