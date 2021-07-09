Cancel
Charleston, WV

Public hearings set on West Virginia redistricting process

wchstv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public hearings have been set on West Virginia's redistricting process. The Legislature's joint redistricting committee will hold 12 in-person hearings and three virtual hearings. The first hearing is July 27 at the Putnam County Judicial Building in Winfield. Other hearings are set for July 29 at Chief Logan State Park in Logan, Aug. 3 at Tamarack in Beckley, Aug. 4 at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center and Aug. 10 at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke.

