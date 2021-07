For over a decade, viewers have seen Chris O’Donnell portray Callen on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” but did you know his kids have had several cameos on the hit show?. Since its inception in 2009, O’Donnell has been part of the popular CBS crime drama. If you watch the show, you know that his character didn’t have the easiest childhood. Yet, after getting support from the NCIS Operations Manager, Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt), he became one of the crew’s top agents. Now, it seems like his children are following in their dad’s footsteps. If you didn’t know, O’Donnell and his wife Caroline have five children in total, and four of them have appeared on “NCIS: Los Angeles.”