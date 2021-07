NORWALK, Conn., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the United States Department of Defense (DoD) officially announced the expansion of American Forces Travel , a leisure travel site created with Priceline, for current and retired members of all six branches of the U.S. military, the National Guard, and their families, along with DoD civilians. The program's expansion extends benefits to all Veterans of the United States Armed Forces with a discharge status of honorable or general under honorable conditions, allowing an additional 16 million usersaccess to the full-service travel booking platform.