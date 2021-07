Halsey has dabbled in acting before with voiceover roles in animation and beyond, but she’s never done anything as big as what she’s announced today. On Tuesday, the rock star announced her upcoming film, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, an hour-long IMAX project soundtracked by her upcoming album of the same name. Directed by Colin Tilley—the music video giant responsible for some of Halsey’s biggest clips in “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad”—the film is written by Halsey and has tickets dropping on Aug. 3. for select cities.