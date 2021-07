The times and the era we live in are those of uncertainty. The state of flux caused by economic upheavals and pandemic-related restrictions have added to our health woes. People have been facing stress on all fronts. Job losses, health, family, etc. Stress can cause short-term spikes in blood pressure. Taking steps to reduce your stress can improve your heart health. According to the Mayo Clinic report, there's no proof that stress by itself causes long-term high blood pressure. But reacting to stress in unhealthy ways can increase your risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks and strokes. What is true though, is that your body produces a surge of hormones when you're in a stressful situation, thereby temporarily increasing your blood pressure by causing your heart to beat faster and your blood vessels to narrow.