Throwback Track 7-9-21: Warrant – Cherry Pie!

By Fife
101 WIXX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a 1992 interview with BAM magazine, Warrant’s songwriter/frontman Jani Lane said: “A blessing and a curse, that song. I had fun writing it, all 20 minutes. And I had fun singing it. Unfortunately, the song rubbed some people the wrong way. And, of course, the whole title got out of control. It became the album title, the first video… Cherry Pie this, Cherry Pie that. I had fun recording the tune, but it’s probably the last of its type in our repertoire.”

wixx.com

Comments / 0

