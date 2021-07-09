Firefighters to receive $1.3M ladder truck

HUDSON — The city is getting its new tower ladder truck next month. The $1.3 million vehicle will replace a 2001 KME Aerial Cat truck the department currently runs. “All the guys are excited for the new apparatus coming in. We look forward to it serving the city for years to come,” Second Assistant Fire Chief Nick Pierro said. “We appreciate the city’s backing and all the help that they’ve given us and their help buying the new apparatus.”