Clarksburg, WV

'The situation in Clarksburg is concerning': State and local officials sound alarm as EPA joins partnership to address lead pipes in Clarksburg water system

By JoAnn Snoderly SENIOR STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency comes on board in a partnership to locate lead-containing service lines to older homes in the Clarksburg water system, the system’s new general manager said the Clarksburg Water Board will take additional steps to conduct system-wide testing to ensure all lead-containing lines are eliminated.

