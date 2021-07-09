Cancel
Miami, FL

Water Polo Goalie Ashleigh Johnson Hopes to Bring Home Gold Again for Team USA

By Amanda Plasencia
NBC Miami
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshleigh Johnson has punched her ticket to Tokyo. The goalie is dominating in the pool for USA Water Polo as she gets ready for the Olympics once again. "Hearing that I made my second Olympic team was so exciting. I called my mom, I called my sister, I called all my friends and family. It’s something special and something different to be a part of the U.S. Women’s Water Polo Olympic team," said water polo goalie Ashleigh Johnson.

