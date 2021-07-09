Cancel
Animals

Dog And Bear Caught Playing On Camera:

By Fife
101 WIXX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a dog owner, to see this video would FREAK me out so much! The story came out of Vermont. While a woman was cooking dinner in the kitchen, she let her dog outside to run around. A neighbor called to let her know that her German Shepherd and a Bear were running around and playing in the back yard! By the time she got there, the bear (although large, considered a juvenile) was gone. She did have a RING camera though. And sure enough, she found the footage to back up the story! The full article is here.

