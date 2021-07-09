Cancel
Warroad, MN

Warroad's July 4th Festivities did not disappoint

By Jeff Olsen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fourth of July has always been an eventful time in Warroad, and the 120th year anniversary of the town was no exception! The Warroad Chamber of Commerce coordinated a fantastic event lineup again this year that included food trucks and bounce houses at the point, a lumberjack show, a parade, and of course fireworks! Businesses like Lake of the Woods Brewing Company, Hampton Inn, and others offered activities and music at their venues, and Warroad Community Partners (WCP) added a few new items to the event roster.

