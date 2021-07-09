Warroad's July 4th Festivities did not disappoint
The Fourth of July has always been an eventful time in Warroad, and the 120th year anniversary of the town was no exception! The Warroad Chamber of Commerce coordinated a fantastic event lineup again this year that included food trucks and bounce houses at the point, a lumberjack show, a parade, and of course fireworks! Businesses like Lake of the Woods Brewing Company, Hampton Inn, and others offered activities and music at their venues, and Warroad Community Partners (WCP) added a few new items to the event roster.www.roseautimes.com
Comments / 0