Rep. Katrina Shankland responds to Evers' veto of "Mill Bill"

Stevens Point - Rep. Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point) issued the following statement in response to the governor's veto of 2021 Assembly Bill 367, known as the "Mill Bill." "This isn't just a Wisconsin Rapids issue or a Park Falls issue. The closure of these mills disrupted the state supply chains for the paper, pulp, and forestry industries, and that problem hasn't gone away. Our attention and action are very much still needed."