Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Fire crews battling large blaze in downtown Virginia

By Joe Nelson
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duf9n_0asMRQS600
Credit: Barb Hilde

Firefighters are battling what appears to be a large fire in downtown Virginia, with multiple businesses impacted by the blaze.

WDIO and KBJR have reported that the fire is on the 300 block of Chestnut Street. Details beyond that are extremely limited at this point.

Barb Hilde posted numerous photos to Facebook saying: "The building between Pep’s Bakery and Rocks the Jewelers is on fire in Virginia right now! Smoke coming out of the second floor of Rocks, too!"

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdio#Kbjr#Pep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Police: Wisconsin homicide suspect on the run for 2 weeks may be in Twin Cities

Police now say the Wisconsin homicide suspect who has eluded apprehension for more than two weeks may be in the Twin Cities area. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has been searching for 30-year-old Christopher Terrell Anderson since June 30, describing him as "armed and dangerous." He's wanted in connection with the killing of 26-year-old Hannah Miller, who is the mother of Anderson's child.
TrafficPosted by
Bring Me The News

Suspected drunken driver survives fiery crash in northern MN

A suspected drunken driver from Lino Lakes survived crashing into a ditch and his vehicle starting on fire in Lake Hattie Township. Hubbard County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a truck crash at 5:43 p.m. on July 1, arriving to find it fully engulfed in flames and the 51-year-old driver sitting on the side of the road with "obvious facial injuries," the sheriff's office said in a July 14 news release.
Bemidji, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Fast-spreading wildfire near Bemidji was 'human-caused,' authorities say

A wildfire outside of Bemidji that forced nearby resident to evacuate and required suppression efforts from water-scooping airplanes was likely caused by a person. The Radar Fire was first detected around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Eckles Township, about 5 miles northwest of Bemidji, according to Minnesota Incident Command System. "Extremely dry conditions" allowed it to spread, and as of Thursday afternoon the blaze measured about 60 acres and was 40% contained.
Bloomington, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Dozens of gunshots fired at party bus in Bloomington

About two dozen gunshots were fired at an occupied party bus in Bloomington early Wednesday, resulting in "several" bullet holes in the vehicle. The Bloomington Police Department said in a news release it received a report of shots fired in a parking lot on the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard (just off 494 and south of Highway 100) around 12:30 a.m.
Maplewood, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Maplewood police: Suspect in unsolved shooting had a dog in the front passenger seat

Maplewood police have released more details about the suspect in an unsolved shooting, saying she may have had a dog in the front passenger seat of her vehicle. The shooting occurred the afternoon of July 1, near the area of Beam Avenue and Country View Drive, the police department said. The victim had gone to the emergency room with a gunshot wound, and she'd been shot while in the car with her 5-year-old son.

Comments / 0

Community Policy