Fire crews battling large blaze in downtown Virginia

Credit: Barb Hilde

Firefighters are battling what appears to be a large fire in downtown Virginia, with multiple businesses impacted by the blaze.

WDIO and KBJR have reported that the fire is on the 300 block of Chestnut Street. Details beyond that are extremely limited at this point.

Barb Hilde posted numerous photos to Facebook saying: "The building between Pep’s Bakery and Rocks the Jewelers is on fire in Virginia right now! Smoke coming out of the second floor of Rocks, too!"

This is a developing story.