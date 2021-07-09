Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ryan Fitzpatrick Wants to Instill Confidence in Washington's Young Core

By Kevin Brown
NBC Washington
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFitzpatrick wants to instill confidence in WFT's young core originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has time and again explained how Washington's talented youth attracted him to join the Burgundy and Gold in free agency this offseason. But as much as that youth has energized Fitzpatrick heading into his 17th NFL season, Fitzpatrick is here to let you know it's a symbiotic relationship.

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Washington#Confidence Level#American Football#Wft#Nbc Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Brett Favre and Drew Brees hold an ugly NFL record that Ryan Fitzpatrick might actually break in 2021

If Ryan Fitzpatrick ends up being the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team this season, there's a chance he could end up breaking an ugly NFL record. Over the course of his career, Fitzpatrick has lost to 28 different NFL teams and if things go sideways this season, that number could shoot up to 31, which would set the NFL record. As things currently stand, there are seven different quarterbacks who have all lost to 30 different teams.
NFLNBC Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick: We’re going to be a tough offense to defend

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick wants the confidence he has in himself to trickle down to other members of the team and that effort will be helped by his show of confidence in his offensive teammates. In addition to signing Fitzpatrick this offseason, Washington also added wide receivers Curtis Samuel, Adam...
NFLNBC Washington

Ryan Fitzpatrick Shares Hilarious Story of Rookie Year With Mike Martz

Fitzpatrick shares hilarious story of rookie year with Mike Martz originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is now entering his 17th NFL season with his ninth different team. As far as experience and knowledge of the game go, he's at the top of the list. There isn't much he hasn't seen.
NFLNBC Washington

How Alex Smith, Ryan Fitzpatrick and T.J. Oshie Fared at American Century Championship

How Fitzpatrick, Oshie and more fared at American Century Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A handful of D.C. athletes strutted their stuff on the greens at the American Century Classic, the annual celebrity golf tournament where the likes of Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and Capitals winger T.J. Oshie made appearances.
NBANBC Washington

Ryan Fitzpatrick Makes NBA Finals Pick, Says Phoenix ‘Suns in 5′

Suns' fan Ryan Fitzpatrick says Phoenix will win in 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Arizona native Ryan Fitzpatrick showed his support for the Phoenix Suns at the American Century Championship Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe, Ca. by sporting a Suns hat during an interview with NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay on the Washington Football Talk podcast.
NFLNBC Washington

WFT Burning Questions: Can Taylor Heinicke Actually Push Ryan Fitzpatrick?

WFT Burning Questions: Can Heinicke actually push Fitzpatrick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. * With training camp just around the corner, NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux takes a look at one burning question for each position group on Washington's roster. First up: quarterback. NBC Sports. Can Taylor Heinicke actually...
NFLUSA Today

NFL analyst ranked all 8 NFL divisions by quarterbacks and the NFC East was last

If you want to win big in the NFL, you have to have a quarterback. Look no further than Super Bowl LV when Tom Brady squared off against Patrick Mahomes. The final four teams in the two championship games last season also included Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen. Teams with elite quarterback play seemingly always play in January.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints 2021 schedule previews: Washington Football Team

The New Orleans Saints are back on the road in Week 5, and our 2021 opponent preview continues with the Washington Football Team. For fans sorely missing Drew Brees, this game should invoke some good nostalgia; it was against Washington on Monday Night Football where Brees broke Peyton Manning’s record as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards.
NFLCBS Sports

Football Team's Ryan Fitzpatrick: Comfortable with new teammates

Fitzpatrick said he's already built chemistry with his pass catchers and expects to spread the ball around this season, NBC Sports Washington reports. Terry McLaurin will be the focal point of the passing game, but he should have more help around him this year after Washington acquired Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries and third-round pick Dyami Brown in the offseason. On the other hand, Fitzpatrick was the only significant addition at quarterback, joining 2020 holdovers Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen (leg) and Steven Montez. Given those alternatives, the 38-year-old Fitzpatrick should have some margin for error in the starting role, especially early in the season while he's still getting the hang of a new system under offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
NFLNBC Washington

NFLN's Marc Ross: Ryan Fitzpatrick Signing Not a ‘Good Strategy to Win in the NFL'

NFLN's Ross: Fitz signing not a 'good strategy to win in the NFL' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When the Washington Football Team signed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in free agency, the reasoning behind the move was that at the very least, the veteran should provide an upgrade at the sport's most important position.
NFLCBS Sports

Football Team's Taylor Heinicke: Outplays Fitzpatrick at minicamp

Heinicke was impressive at June minicamp, outplaying presumed starter Ryan Fitzpatrick, Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports. Henicke has familiarity with OC Scott Turner dating back to their time together in Carolina (2018-19), while Fitzpatrick is in the early stages of learning a new system. It should thus come as no surprise that the former looked more comfortable than the latter this spring, though Fitzpatrick got all the first-team reps even after he struggled. Coach Ron Rivera has said multiple times that his quarterbacks will need to compete, but he's also dropped hints about Fitzpatrick being a clear favorite, so it isn't clear Heinicke will have any real shot at earning the Week 1 start. If nothing else, he's in good shape for the No. 2 spot ahead of Kyle Allen, who is still working his way back from last year's season-ending ankle injury.
NFLNBC Washington

Chad Johnson Predicts McLaurin and Samuel Go Crazy This Season

Chad Johnson is high on Washington's WRs this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Once again, Chad Johnson has decreed his love in the potential that Washington's wide receiver duo possesses for the Burgundy and Gold this season. NBC Sports. A few months after Johnson immediately tweeted a bold...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ryan Fitzpatrick Reveals 1 Constant Throughout NFL Career

Veteran NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has never lacked in confidence. It’s a big reason why he’s had so much success throughout his football career. Fitzpatrick signed with the Washington Football Team earlier this year. He joins a quarterback room full of youngsters – either by age or experience – like Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. Fitzpatrick is hoping he can teach both to be confident in themselves, just like he’s been throughout his career.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Playing for Packers in 2021

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision on what he's going to do this season. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter Thursday and said there's a "slightly growing sense" among some with the league that Rodgers will be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season (per Bleacher Report). Fowler stated that he talked to as many as 12 people involved with different teams, and more than half of them feel that Rodgers will be back with the Packers because he wants to compete and his options are limited when it comes to playing for another NFL team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy