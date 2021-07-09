Tina Charles Is on Pace to Have the Best Individual Scoring Season in WNBA History
Tina Charles is on pace to have the best scoring season in WNBA history originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When Tina Charles initiated a trade to the Washington Mystics in 2020 and re-signed in 2021, she wasn't expecting to have the offensive load fall on her. Nevertheless, the 2012 WNBA MVP has taken the reigns of the Mystics and is in the midst of a potentially historic campaign.www.nbcwashington.com
Comments / 0