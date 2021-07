The Capitals’ offseason, as it is for most teams this offseason, likely isn’t going to get started until the Seattle Kraken have a full roster. Alex Ovechkin’s contract extension appears to be a formality, with the caveat that it is expected it will come after the expansion draft next week so the Capitals can protect one more forward. The team needs to shed salary, but how much salary they need to rid themselves of will depend upon whoever gets selected by the Kraken.